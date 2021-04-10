Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $37,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 969,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 882,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

