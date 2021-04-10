United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

