United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.36. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 25,040 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

