United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.36. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 25,040 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
