United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

KGC stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

