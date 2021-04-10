United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 233,135 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 210,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 53,208 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

