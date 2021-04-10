Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $224.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

