UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.63 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and $4.68 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

