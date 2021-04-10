UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.44% of UniFirst worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $49,281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UniFirst by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $145.96 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

