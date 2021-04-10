Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $567,432.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.