UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 822,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after buying an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

