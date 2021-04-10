UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

