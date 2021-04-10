UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $773.42

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 773.42 ($10.10) and traded as high as GBX 827.50 ($10.81). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 827.50 ($10.81), with a volume of 238,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.91.

In related news, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63). Also, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

