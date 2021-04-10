UChain (UCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $69.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. UChain has a total market capitalization of $324,051.99 and approximately $69.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 104.3% higher against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.