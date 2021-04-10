UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.