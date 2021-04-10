UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

