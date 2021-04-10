UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,000 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $64,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

