UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.52% of Watts Water Technologies worth $62,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,785 shares of company stock worth $3,245,729. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $118.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

