UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Nasdaq worth $72,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Nasdaq by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Nasdaq by 71.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

