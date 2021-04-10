UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $66.85 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,843,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Conagra Brands worth $66,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 816,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

