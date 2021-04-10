UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.83 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $56,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.