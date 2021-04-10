U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $20.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.34 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

