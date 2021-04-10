TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

