Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4,203.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

