Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 428,174 shares.The stock last traded at $72.70 and had previously closed at $72.00.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,890.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,474 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

