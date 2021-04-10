Truist Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.