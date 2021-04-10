Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

