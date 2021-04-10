Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$212.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

