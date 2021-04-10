Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.26

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 24343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.20 million and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.2316788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,819.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,819.36. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,626 in the last three months.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

