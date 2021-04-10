TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 961,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $3,645,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

