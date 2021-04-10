Traders Buy High Volume of Planet Fitness Call Options (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the average daily volume of 638 call options.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.
In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
