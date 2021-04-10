Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.08.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.