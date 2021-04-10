Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$100.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.88.

TIH opened at C$97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$92.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.60. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$60.99 and a 1-year high of C$100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

