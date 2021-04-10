Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

