TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) rose 4.5% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $256.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $220.59 and last traded at $220.59. Approximately 7,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 290,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

