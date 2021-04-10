Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,333,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344,320. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

