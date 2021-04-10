TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.70. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 758 shares trading hands.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

