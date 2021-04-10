TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of TimkenSteel worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

