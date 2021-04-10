Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $437,266.79 and $4,516.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

