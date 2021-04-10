Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $185.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

