Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,391 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

DVN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

