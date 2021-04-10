Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,770 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

