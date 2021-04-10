Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $37.66 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.