TheStreet Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to C+

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ:GFED opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.