TheStreet Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to C+

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

