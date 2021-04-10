TheStreet Lowers CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CBMB stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
