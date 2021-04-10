TheStreet Lowers CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CBMB stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

