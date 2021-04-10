TheStreet Downgrades PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,386,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,600 shares of company stock valued at $807,888 over the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

