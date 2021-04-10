THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.16 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $884,503.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010875 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

