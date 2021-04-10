The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.