The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,680. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

