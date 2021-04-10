The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

