The Restaurant Group’s (RSTGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.